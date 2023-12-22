An incident of students being allegedly forced to clean toilets at a government school in Bengaluru has come to light. The incident occurred in Andrahalli. In a viral video, some of the students were purportedly seen cleaning the toilet at Andrahalli in the city. Following the incident, parents of students expressed outrage and staged a protest outside the school campus, demanding strict action against its administration. Acting swiftly, the education department suspended the principal of the school. Karnataka Shocker: Nine-Year-Old Girl Student Forced To Clean School Toilet With Acid in Ramanagara, Lands in Hospital.

Govt School Students Forced to Clean Toilets

A similar incident had taken place in #Kolar a few weeks ago.#Students #ToiletCleaning — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) December 22, 2023

