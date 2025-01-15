Bengaluru is likely to witness heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening, January 15. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the South Interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, will experience a shift in weather conditions. The IMD predicted heavy rainfall of about 7 to 11 cm on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. Weather Forecast Today, January 15: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Bengaluru Weather Forecast Today

South Interior Karnataka (including Bengaluru) may experience heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) today. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 15, 2025

