Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, March 14, wished speedy recovery to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who suffered an injury after falling accidentally at her home. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Narendra Modi said, I pray for a quick recovery and the best health for Mamata Didi." According to the Trinamool Congress, Mamata Banerjee sustained injuries on her forehead on Thursday and was hospitalised. Mamata Banerjee Hospitalised: West Bengal CM Admitted to SSKM Hospital Due to Forehead Injury; Leaders Wish Speedy Recovery (See Pics).

PM Modi Wishes a Speedy Recovery to Mamata Banerjee

I pray for a quick recovery and the best health for Mamata Didi. @MamataOfficial — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2024

Mamata Banerjee Admitted to SSKM Hospital

Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/gqLqWm1HwE — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) March 14, 2024

