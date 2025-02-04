A tragic road accident near Bansitikar Mod on the bypass claimed the life of an Excise Department officer, while four others sustained serious injuries. The accident occurred when a Scorpio vehicle belonging to the Excise Department lost control and crashed. The impact was fatal for one officer, who died on the spot, while the injured personnel were rushed to JLN Hospital, Mayaganj, for urgent medical attention. Bihar Road Accident: Truck Carrying Train Coach Meets With Accident in Bhagalpur, Video Surfaces.

Excise Department Vehicle Crashes Near Bansitikar Mod

Bhagalpur, Bihar: A road accident occurred near Bansitikar Mod on the bypass. A Scorpio vehicle belonging to the Excise Department met with an accident. One officer died on the spot and four others were seriously injured. The injured have been admitted to JLN Hospital, Mayaganj pic.twitter.com/RNiTek0VHg — IANS (@ians_india) February 4, 2025

