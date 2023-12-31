In Bhagalpur, Bihar, an incident occurred involving a truck transporting a train coach on Ulta Pul. The accident, reportedly caused by brake failure, fortunately did not result in any injuries or casualties. Further information is expected as the situation unfolds. Bihar: Aircraft Gets Stuck Under Flyover in Motihari, Causes Traffic Jams on National Highway 28 (Watch Video) .

Bihar Road Accident

#WATCH | A truck carrying a train coach met with an accident reportedly due to brake failure on Ulta Pul in Bhagalpur, Bihar. No injuries or casualties were reported. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/FKcEXi3VKt — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2023

