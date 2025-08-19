A video surfaced online shows a violent altercation at a dhaba in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, where a person is seen wearing a saffron scarf. The man wearing saffron scarf, Dinesh Sharma, was attacked by another customer for eating non-vegetarian food. "Bhagva pehan ke non-veg khane Aaye Ho? Public ko chutiya bana ke Paisa aith rahe ho ki nahi," the customer is seen telling the man sporting saffron attire. It is learned that the customer identified as Narendra Singh not only confronted the man in saffron attire and his accomplice but also assaulted Sharma. After the incident, the duo returned to the dhaba and thrashed the accused, who had allegedly assaulted and abused them. Meanwhile, Lucknow police said that the Gosai Ganj police station has arrested the accused youth and taken preventive action in connection with the incident. Lucknow Street Food Vendor Arrested for Lacing Aloo Tikki and Chutney with Cannabis; Customers Flocked to Stall for Drug-Laced Snacks, Police Say.

Man Wearing Saffron Scarf Assaulted at Lucknow Dhaba for Eating Non-Veg

Another CCTV footage of the incident where the men being accused and slapped for eating non-veg in Bhagavad turned tables on the person who assualted them earlier. pic.twitter.com/ydNOjbIKuP — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 19, 2025

Lucknow Police Says Accused Youth Has Been Arrested

प्रकरण में थाना गोसाईगंज पुलिस द्वारा आरोपी युवक को गिरफ्तार कर निरोधात्मक कार्यवाही अमल में लायी गयी है । — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) August 19, 2025

