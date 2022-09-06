Bharat Biotech has got the authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for the intranasal COVID-19 vaccine. This is probably India's first nasal vaccine for COVID-19. Union health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed the news via his official Twitter account.

Check ANI's tweet:

Bharat Biotech gets emergency use authorisation from DCGI for intranasal #COVID19 vaccine: Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya This will be India's first nasal vaccine for COVID pic.twitter.com/LZDoVwa5bI — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)