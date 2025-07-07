In a shocking incident at Baretha Dam in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, parents risked their daughter’s safety by making her sit on the thin railing of the dam to shoot a social media reel. The viral video shows the little girl, visibly scared with trembling legs, sitting precariously on the iron edge filled with water, while her parents encourage her. The man can be seen letting go of her hand, urging her to look at the camera as the mother watches. The dangerous stunt has sparked outrage online, with many criticising the parents for putting the child’s life at risk for views. Pali Rains: Heavy Rainfall, Strong Winds Lash Rajasthan District, Disrupting Power Supply in Many Areas; Tree Uprooted, Flooding Reported (Watch Video).

Parents Make Girl Sit on Dam Edge in Bharatpur

Rajasthan Couple Risks Daughter’s Life for Social Media Reel

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)