Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds swept through the Pali district on Monday morning, causing widespread power outages and bringing much-needed relief from the recent heatwave. Several areas witnessed trees uprooted by the gusty winds, while streets were left waterlogged due to the intense downpour. The sudden change in weather comes just two days after a similar spell of overnight rain signalled the onset of a shift in local conditions. Residents welcomed the cooler temperatures, though many also faced challenges due to disrupted electricity and flooded roads. Authorities are working to restore power and clear debris across affected neighbourhoods. Weather Forecast Today, May 05: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Heavy Rain and Strong Winds Bring Relief From Heat in Rajasthan

