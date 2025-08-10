A viral video on social media shows a government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh getting her foot massaged by a student during school hours. The alleged incident is said to have occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. It is reported that the incident happened on Thursday, August 7, and the video surfaced online on Saturday, August 9. According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the incident occurred at the Government Mahatma Gandhi Higher Secondary School in Gandhinagar; however, an official confirmation is awaited. The viral clip shows the government school teacher sitting on a chair with one leg resting on another. As the video moves further, a student is seen massaging her foot as other students are seen studying in the class. While it reported that such incidents are common, the teacher denied the allegation and said she twisted her foot after stepping into a broken tile pit at the school gate. She also said that a student tried to reduce her pain by massaging her foot out of affection. ‘Bhopal Does It Again’: Viral Video Shows Nagar Nigam Employees Watering Plants in the Rain, Netizens Take Jabs at Their ‘Commitment’.

School Teacher Gets Her Foot Massaged by a Student in Bhopal

Video of Student Massaging Teacher's Foot Goes Viral

