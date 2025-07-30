A video showing Bhopal Nagar Nigam employees watering plants despite heavy rain has gone viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions. The workers, clad in raincoats, were seen diligently continuing their task, prompting netizens to poke fun at their "commitment." Congress shared the clip on X, sarcastically suggesting the team might need a break. Many users applauded their dedication, with comments like "Duty is duty" and "Pushpa won’t bow down." Others simply called it "Bhopal does it again." Bhopal: Massive 8-Foot-Deep Crater Appears Near Jyoti Talkies As Road Caves In After Heavy Rainfall, PWD Under Scrutiny (Watch Videos).

'Bhopal Does It Again!', Says User

'Call of Duty', Says Congress

CALL OF DUTY | Bhopal City Corporation should consider taking some rest also. Too committed to the cause. They are watering plants even when it is raining. pic.twitter.com/mGZDcYRRZT — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) July 30, 2025

X User Says Pushpa Mode: Nagar Nigam Style

Whether there is heavy rain, storm or earthquake, Bhopal Nagar Nigam be like👇 पुष्पा झुकेगा नहीं साला #Tsunami #earthquakepic.twitter.com/bJZgVmcnJG — Shruti Dhore (@ShrutiDhore) July 30, 2025

'Rain Can’t Stop Sarkari Duty', Says User

The rain tried to put sarkari kaam me baadha, but still couldn’t stop Bhopal Nagar Nigam from watering the plants right on schedule. Duty is duty. pic.twitter.com/xNpYzVjQ5s — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) July 30, 2025

'Rain or Shine, Duty First!': User

