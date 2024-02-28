Amidst political developments ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and speculations of joining the BJP, senior Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) leader Rana Goswami resigned from the party on Wednesday. “I beg to state that I am tendering my resignation as the working President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and as an active member of the Indian National Congress,” Goswami wrote in a letter to Congress General Secretary (Organisational) KC Venugopal. Vikramaditya Singh Resigns: Himachal Pradesh Minister and Son of Former CM Virbhadra Singh Announces Resignation from Post.

Rana Goswami Resigns From Congress

Congress working President Rana Goswami resigns from Assam Congress. pic.twitter.com/YUbJL8QKjP — IANS (@ians_india) February 28, 2024

