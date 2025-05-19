At least 135 students were expelled from Ambedkar Residential School in Araria, Bihar, for vandalising school property. The vandalism which occurred on May 16 was prompted after the students reportedly found worms in their meals. The students also misbehaved with the school's cook after the incident. However, administration member Rakesh Kumar refuted the students ' claim and said, "there was a strong storm, and the power went off, due to which a moth fell into a child's food. Based on that, the children created a ruckus and vandalised the school property. " While speaking to news agency ANI, he noted that the cook immediately informed higher authorities about the vandalism, leading to their suspension. Bihar Rains: 25 Killed in Lightning Strikes, Hailstorms in Several Districts (Watch Videos).

Students Vandalise School Over Worm in Food, Expelled

#WATCH | Bihar | 135 students expelled for vandalising Ambedkar residential School in Araria after they found worms in the food. A member of the administration, Rakesh Kumar, says, "On 16th May, there was a strong storm, and the power went off, due to which a moth fell into a… pic.twitter.com/8PVeMniA8D — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2025

