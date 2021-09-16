Two boys in Bihar's Katihar received a sum of more than Rs 900 crores in their bank accounts. This sudden credit in their account left everyone, the children, their families as well as the bank officials, puzzled. "Their account statement showed this due to an issue in CBS (Core Banking Solutions) system. No money transferred. Issue resolved", said Bank Branch Manager.

Bihar | 2 boys in Katihar were rumoured to mysteriously receive crores of Rupees in their bank accounts Branch Manager said their account statement showed this due to an issue in CBS (Core Banking Solutions) system. No money transferred. Issue resolved: Udayan Mishra, Katihar DM pic.twitter.com/gQbDBG8TGZ — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2021

