Ahead of the Chhath Puja celebrations, a sand artist from Bihar's Patna created a sand sculpture of Lord Bhaskar to mark Chhath Parva festival. Pictures of the sand sculpture of Lord Bhaskar have went viral on social media. The Chhath Puja festival will be celebrated on Sunday, October 30 with much fervour and gaiety. Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory in View of Chhath Puja Celebrations in Juhu Area; Check Complete Details Here.

Artist Creates Sand Sculpture of Lord Bhaskar

Bihar | A sand artist from Patna created a sand sculpture of Lord Bhaskar to mark #ChhathPuja pic.twitter.com/bYfSHnsVIS — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2022

