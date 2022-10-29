On Saturday, the Mumbai Traffic Police took to social media to update citizens about traffic restrictions and diversions in view of Chhath Puja celebrations. This year, the Chhath Puja festival will be celebrated on Sunday, October 30. Taking to Twitter, the Mumbai police said that traffic movement will be slow near Juhu Chowpatty from 10 am on Sunday, October 30 to 11 am on Monday, October31, 2022. "To avoid traffic congestion, parking is not allowed on the following roads," the Mumbai Traffic Police said. 'Chhath Puja 2022 Kab Hai' - Know Chhath Puja 2022 Dates, History, Significance and Rituals of The Four-Day Bihar Festival.

Traffic Movement Will Be Slow Near Juhu Chowpatty

On the occasion of Chhatapuja ,the traffic movement will be slow near Juhu Chowpatty from 10 am on 30.10.2022 to 11 am on 31.10.2022. To avoid traffic congestion, parking is not allowed on the following roads. 1) Juhu Road 2) Juhu Tara Road 3) Birla Lane 4) V.M. Road — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)