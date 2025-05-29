A controversial video allegedly showing a couple engaging in obscene behaviour on the steps of the historic Sher Shah Suri Tomb in Bihar’s Sasaram has gone viral on social media. The incident has sparked public outrage, raising serious concerns about the Archaeological Department’s security arrangements and administrative negligence. Though the video’s authenticity is yet to be confirmed, it is believed to be shot within the tomb complex. The site, popular among tourists and couples, now faces scrutiny over misuse and lack of monitoring. Authorities have launched an investigation, with officials vowing strict action. Bengaluru: Couple Filmed Kissing Through Sunroof of Moving Car on Trinity Road, Video Goes Viral.

Couple Caught in Obscene Act at Sher Shah Suri Tomb

वीडियो बिहार के सासाराम की है जहाँ महान सम्राट शेरशाह सूरी रह. के मज़ार पर एक लड़का और लड़की बेहद आपत्तिजनक हरकत करते दिख रहे है। यह न केवल एक ऐतिहासिक धरोहर का अपमान है बल्कि करोड़ों लोगों की धार्मिक भावनाओं को ठेस पहुँचाने वाली शर्मनाक हरकत है। अब सवाल यह है कि वहाँ के गार्ड और… pic.twitter.com/3cta7ZIy3B — Shams Tabrez Qasmi (@ShamsTabrezQ) May 29, 2025

