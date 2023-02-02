A major accident was averted after five bogies of the Satyagraha Express Train train got detached from the engine near Bettiah Majhaulia railway station in Bihar. ANI reported that the East-Central Railway officials are present at the spot. No injuries to passengers were reported. More details are awaited. Haryana: Six Wagons of Goods Train Derails in Rohtak (See Pics).

Satyagraha Express Train’s Five Bogies Detach:

