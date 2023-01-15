In a tragic accident, 6 wagons of a goods train derailed from the track in Haryana's Rohtak district on Sunday morning. According to the reports, the mishap took place at around 6:45 am. North Railway DRM D Garg said, "We are assessing to know what has actually happened. The train was moving from Delhi to Suratgarh in Rajasthan. We have started the work to remove wagons." Maharashtra: More Than 50 Injured After 3 Bogies of a Train Derails in Gondia, No Deaths Reported.

Six Wagons of Goods Train Derails in Rohtak:

Haryana | At around 6:45am in Rohtak district 6 wagons of a goods train derailed from the track. We are assessing to know what has actually happened. The train was moving from Delhi to Suratgarh in Rajasthan. We have started the work to remove wagons: D Garg, DRM, North Railway pic.twitter.com/BaOzZNj8gY — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2023

