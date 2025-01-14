In a shocking incident in Vaishali, Bihar, a police inspector learning to drive accidentally ran over a young man with a police van on January 12. CCTV footage shows the vehicle hitting the man, causing him to get stuck underneath and dragged before the van collided with a roadside stall. The disturbing video, now circulating on social media, captures the dramatic sequence of events. Bengaluru Shocker: Labourer From Bihar Sexually Assaults and Kills 6-Year-Old Girl in RM Nagar, Arrested.

