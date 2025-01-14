A shocking incident of sexual assault and murder has come to light from Karnataka. Deputy Commissioner of Police, East division, Bengaluru City, said that a 6-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and killed under RM Nagar police station limits. The accused has been identified as Abhishek Kumar from Bihar, who works as a labourer in the city. The DCP said that the accused was arrested after the incident. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Slits Wife’s Throat Over Infidelity Suspicion, Kills Daughter and Niece for Supporting Her; Surrenders With Blood-Stained Weapon in Peenya.

Minor Girl Raped and Murdered in Bengaluru

Karnataka | Deputy Commissioner of Police, East division, Bengaluru City says, " A 6-year-old girl has been sexually assaulted and killed under RM Nagar PS limits by one labourer identified as Abhishek Kumar from Bihar. He has been arrested." — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

