It was a miraculous escape for an elderly man as goods train passed over him in Bihar's Gaya. Instead of using the foot-over bridge to cross the railway station, he tried to use the railway tracks to go over. While crossing the tracks, a goods train parked on the platform suddenly started moving, catching him off-guard. The man got down and lay between the tracks beneath the goods train. The incident, however, came to light after a video showing how he survived without any injuries went viral on social media. Miraculous Escape for Child After Being Run Over by Car in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur (Watch Video).

Miraculous Escape for Elderly Man

