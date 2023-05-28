Gorakhpur, May 28: A video clip that has gone viral on the social media shows a child miraculously surviving after being run over by a car.

The video clip, taken from CCTV footage, shows the child walking on the street unaccompanied and unaware of the approaching danger. Child Miraculously Survives After Being Run Over by Car in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur (Watch Video).

Miraculous Escape for Child After Being Run Over by Car in UP

Suddenly, a car from the opposite direction hits the child and runs over her. However, the child miraculously survives and manages to stand up on her own shortly after the incident and is seen walking away. Tamil Nadu: Miraculous Escape for Biker in Thoothukudi After Rope From Passing Truck Entangle Around His Neck (Watch Video).

The incident occurred in Gorakhpur district two days ago.

