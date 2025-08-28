In a heart-stopping incident at Bihar’s Begusarai railway station, two young girls had a miraculous escape after lying flat on the tracks as a moving goods train passed right over them. The terrifying episode unfolded around 4 pm Tuesday when the duo, instead of using the foot overbridge, tried to cross under a stationary train. As the signal turned green and the train began rolling, they dropped to the ground between the tracks to avoid certain death. Eyewitnesses on both platforms screamed in horror, many fearing the girls would be crushed. Railway Police and RPF personnel rushed to the scene after hearing the commotion. Once the train cleared, the stunned girls were helped to safety and sternly warned. Officials reiterated that two foot overbridges and regular announcements exist, yet passengers still risk lives by trespassing. Telangana: Train Services Disrupted as Woman Drives Car on Track Near Ranga Reddy, Video Goes Viral.

Girls Cheat Death at Begusarai Station as Train Passes Over Them

