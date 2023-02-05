Locals in Siwan created a ruckus at Orma highway in Mahadeva OP PS limits today after a truck mowed down a class 10 student. The student was going to her coaching class when the incident happened. Locals set the truck on fire and agitated with the body on the highway. Police officials later calm down the agitating locals and assured them that proper action will be initiated. Bihar: Man Dies After Being Brutally Thrashed With Sticks in Chhapra, 2 Injured; Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Road Accident in Siwan:

Bihar | People created ruckus at Orma highway in Mahadeva OP PS limits in Siwan today after a truck mowed down a class 10 student while she was going to her coaching class. Truck was set ablaze&protesters agitated with her body on the highway. They were later dispersed by Police. pic.twitter.com/h69pKerw4L — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)