A major tragedy was narrowly averted on the Sitamarhi-Darbhanga rail section in Bihar on Saturday, July 5, thanks to the alertness of a train driver who halted his train just in time after spotting a speeding autorickshaw on the tracks near Mehsoul Gumti. According to officials, the auto driver, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, drove onto the railway line and began moving along the tracks, even as a train was approaching from the opposite direction. Displaying quick reflexes, the train driver brought the locomotive to a complete halt, preventing a potential collision. The Government Railway Police (GRP) rushed to the scene following reports of the incident and arrested the auto driver. A video capturing the dangerous stunt has since surfaced and is being reviewed by authorities. Gopal Khemka Murder Case: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Summons Top Police Officials, Orders Strict Action After Businessman Shot Dead in Patna.

Drunk Auto Driver Drives Onto Railway Tracks in Bihar

बिहार के सीतामढ़ी-दरभंगा रेल खंड पर मेहसौल गुमटी के पास शनिवार को ट्रेन चालक के सूझबूझ से बड़ा हादसा होने से टल गया. क्यों यहां जिस वक्त ट्रेन आ रही थी, उसी वक्त शराब के नशे में ऑटो ड्राइवर ट्रैक पर ऑटो लेकर पहुंच गया और दौड़ाने लगा. जिस वक्त ऑटो रेल की पटरी पर चल रहा था, उस… pic.twitter.com/GKk00RK2Zx — AajTak (@aajtak) July 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)