In a horrifying event that occurred in Bhagalpur, Bihar, a man is accused of killing two people before dragging the body of an elderly man 500 metres along the highway. The incident occurred during the day, and a video of it is already doing rounds on social media. According to reports, the instance happened on August 15 in the early morning hours. The murderer has been identified as Mohammad Azad, a native of Fatehpur, who is said to be mentally disturbed. UP Honour Killing Video: Man Kills Sister For Having Relationship Against Family’s Wish, Carries Her Chopped Head on Road in Barabanki; Disturbing Clip Surfaces.

Man Kills 2 Persons, Drags Dead Body For 500 Meters on Highway

“औकात में रहें और ज्यादा होशियार न बनें” ये रिवाबा जडेजा हैं. क्रिकेटर रविंद्र जडेजा की पत्नी हैं और पहली बार BJP से विधायक बनी हैं. जामनगर में मेयर और सांसद पर जमकर भड़क गईं. pic.twitter.com/2F3o1UwJot — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) August 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)