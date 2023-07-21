In a horrifying incident in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, a man killed his own sister, chopped her head with a sharp object, and carried the severed head while walking on the road. He then reportedly brought her severed head to the police station, much to the shock of the people, inciting fear and panic. The accused was angry at her sister for having a relationship with a person against the wishes of her family. Honour Killing in Uttar Pradesh: Man Slits Niece’s Throat With Sickle for Marrying Out of Caste in Sitapur, Surrenders Before Police.

UP Honour Killing Video

Extremely disturbing visual, viewers discretion advised Youth beheads her sister for having a relationship against the family wish. The accused was snapped with the victim's head while walking on road in #Barabanki district & later caught.#UttarPradesh pic.twitter.com/hNWpA8heIQ — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) July 21, 2023

