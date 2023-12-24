A woman and her two small kids had a miraculous escape from death after they fell on the tracks at a railway station and a train passed over them in. A bone-chilling video of the incident which has gone viral on social media platforms, shows the woman shielding her two kids with her body as a train passes, mere whiskers away, over them at the Barh railway station in Bihar. Following the train's departure, onlookers rushed to rescue the woman and her children. They were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Bihar: Miraculous Escape for Woman and Her Two Kids After Train ‘Ran Over’ Them at Barh Railway Station (Watch Video).

Miraculous Escape For Woman, Her Two Kids

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)