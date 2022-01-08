Gujarat, January 8: 4 Police personnel of the Umra police station were charged under the case of assault on a 23-year-old youth on Thursday. Reportedly, the cops had thrashed the youth in June 2021 for not wearing a mask properly. The youth ended up in a coma.

As per the report published in The Times of India, the youth, identified as Samir had gone to a coffee shop with his friends in Vesu on June 22. When they were leaving, one of the accused cops approached Samir and told him that he was not wearing a mask properly, and dragged Samir to a police van. After some time, the cop called one of Samir's friends and told him that Samir had jumped out of the moving car and got injured and that he was admitted to the New Civil Hospital. Police Brutality in Karnakata: 3 Cops Suspended After Theft Case Accused Loses Arm in Police Custody.

However, when Samir's father reached the hospital, the doctors told him that Samir was in a coma. Reportedly, when Samir's father approached the police station to lodge a complaint against the cops, his FIR was not filed, that is when he approached the court. Karnataka: Sub-Inspector Suspended for Assaulting People of Tribal Community at Wedding Celebration in Udupi

The court on December 27 passed the order directing the police department to file a case against cops at Umra police station for assaulting the youth. The 4 cops were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including attempt to murder, intentional insult, and provocation. Further probe is underway.

