Bike-borne assailants shot dead the headmaster of a school in the Jiyanpur Kotwali area of #Azamgarh district.



Sanjay Yadav, 46, was a resident of Kasada Ima village, and was posted as headmaster at the composite school at Akhaipur in the Haraiya block. pic.twitter.com/7RxAdmldlu— IANS (@ians_india) December 2, 2022

