A video of a thief stealing a locked bike in Delhi's Badarpur has surfaced on social media. As per the CCTV footage, the incident occurred on Wednesday, January 10, at around 7:34 pm in Jaitpur. The video shows the thief breaking open the bike's lock within 10 seconds and decamping with it. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Delhi Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death Over Personal Enmity in Badarpur, Three Juveniles Among Five Arrested.

Bike Stolen in Delhi

