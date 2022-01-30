Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced a list of candidates for all 60 assembly seats in the poll-bound Manipur. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh will contest from Heingang constituency. The Manipur Assembly Elections 2022 will be held in 2 phases, the results of the polls will be declared on March 10.

Check Tweet:

BJP announces candidates for all 60 Assembly seats in Manipur, CM N Biren Singh to contest from Heingang constituency (File photo) pic.twitter.com/XF0HoESeye — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)