The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has named former Jharkhand governor Draupadi Murmu as its candidate for the presidential elections. The announcement came shortly after 17 Opposition parties picked Yashwant Sinha, a veteran politician and former union minister, as their candidate for the presidential polls.

