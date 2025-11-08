A video from Varanasi has gone viral showing BJP MLA Saurabh Srivastava engaging in a scuffle with an RPF jawan at Banaras railway station during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. The incident reportedly occurred on Friday when the MLA tried to take his party workers inside the station premises ahead of Modi’s flagging off of four Vande Bharat trains. The RPF personnel stopped them, citing security restrictions as preparations were underway on Platform No. 8. The video shows the two pushing each other and exchanging heated words. Later, bystanders intervened, and Srivastava proceeded toward the platform after the situation calmed down. ‘Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hamare’: BJP MLA Manoj Chaudhary’s Nephew Brandishes Hockey Stick, Abuses Toll Employees Over Fee Demand in Dewas; Video Surfaces.

PM #वाराणसी आ रहे है. एक महिला कार्यकर्ता को PM सिक्योरिटी में तैनात RPF कर्मी ने रोका तो बीजेपी विधायक सौरभ श्रीवास्तव अड़ गये, अफसर से हाथापाई कर दी. फिर सीओ से बहस करने में जुट गये बनारस रेलवे स्टेशन का वीडियो है pic.twitter.com/HtkLLuSizK — Narendra Pratap (@hindipatrakar) November 8, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Narendra Pratap), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

