BJP MLA Manoj Chaudhary’s nephew, Nikhil Chaudhary, sparked a violent scene at a toll plaza in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, brandishing a hockey stick and abusing toll employees over a fee demand. The incident, which took place on August 6 near Bhonrasa on the Dewas–Bhopal highway, was captured on video and has gone viral on social media. Nikhil, a doctor from Indore, reportedly shouted, "My uncle is an MLA" and threatened the staff, demanding free passage without paying toll. Along with two others, he threw barricades and created a ruckus, invoking the popular phrase "Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hamare" to intimidate the employees. Following the complaint by toll workers, Bhaunrasa police registered a case against Nikhil and his accomplices. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Decomposed Body of Woman Found in Fridge in Dewas District, Probe Underway (Watch Video).

