Ravi Shankar Prasad on Congress' Presser on Pegasus Leak:

BJP strongly refutes, condemns the baseless & bereft of political propriety comments leveled by Congress against the BJP. It is a new low for a party that has ruled India for more than 50 years: BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Congress' presser on 'Pegasus Project' media report pic.twitter.com/ZOOXPNa8ZU — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)