BJP Youth National Secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Wednesday filed an online complaint against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at Malabar Hill Police Station in Mumbai for violating COVID-19 rules and meeting people. Uddhav Thackeray was tested positive for COVID-19. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray left official residence Varsha and moved to his residence Matoshree amid many people. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Along With His Family Leaves From Official Residence Varsha in Mumbai (Watch Video).

BJP Youth National Secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has filed an online complaint against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at Malabar Hill Police Station in Mumbai for violating Covid rules and meeting people. — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)