Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday left official residence Varsha in Mumbai. It can be seen in the video that Uddhav Thackeray along with his family left from official residence, amid chants of "Uddhav tum aage badho, hum tumhare saath hain" from his supporters. Earlier, in his address to the public Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that he is ready to quit as Maharashtra Chief Minister and Party Chief if the rebel MLAs want. Also, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray along with his mother Rashmi Thackeray and brother Tejas Thackeray left along with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray as he left from official residence in Mumbai.

#WATCH Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray along with his family leaves from his official residence, amid chants of "Uddhav tum aage badho, hum tumhare saath hain" from his supporters.#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/m3KBziToV6 — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray along with his mother Rashmi Thackeray and brother Tejas Thackeray follow Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray as he leaves from his official residence in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/fOfq9bZN1n — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

