The movement of a black leopard in human settlements in the Kotagiri limits in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris has scared residents. The black leopard in question strayed into the residential area in Aravenu, as it was caught in the nearby CCTV camera. The video shows the big cat casually strolling near the human settlements at night. Tamil Nadu: Fearing Diwali Firecrackers, Leopard Takes Shelter Inside House in Coonoor for 15 Hours (Watch Video).

Black Leopard Spotted in Tamil Nadu

VIDEO | CCTV visuals show the movement of a black leopard in Aravenu near Kotagiri of Nilgiris District in Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/gKyKCe7VND — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 8, 2023

