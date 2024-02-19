A farmer from Hiwara village in Mohadi Taluka of Bhandara district witnessed a rare sight of two blackbucks locking horns in his field. He recorded the entire scene on his mobile camera and shared it on social media. The video shows the two male blackbucks, also known as Indian antelopes, engaged in a fierce fight, presumably over territory or mating rights. The blackbucks are seen charging at each other, pushing and twisting their long spiral horns. The fight lasts for several minutes until the blackbucks notice the farmer and his friends watching them from a distance. They then stop fighting and run away in opposite directions. Friends Forever! Gaur Saves Fellow Gaur From Tiger Attack in Maharashtra's Tadoba, Video Goes Viral.

Blackbuck Fight Video

