A video of a gaur being rescued by another gaur from the jaws of a tiger has gone viral on social media. The video was captured by Bhushan There, a wildlife enthusiast from Chandrapur city, who witnessed the incident at the Tadoba Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra on Saturday, February 17. The video shows Chhota Dadyal, a male tiger, pouncing on a gaur at a water bank in the Mohrli area. The tiger clamps his teeth on the bovine’s neck while the gaur struggles to free himself. However, the scene changes when the alpha male of the gaur group arrives and attacks Chhota Dadyal. The alpha male chases away Chhota Dadyal, who leaves the gaur and flees. The gaur then runs to safety with the alpha male following him. Tigers Fight Video: 'Veera' and 'Bhela' Get Into Fierce Battle Over Territory in Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra.

Gaur Saves Fellow Gaur From Tiger Attack

