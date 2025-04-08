A grenade blast rocked the residence of senior BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar early Tuesday, April 8, damaging property but causing no injuries. CCTV footage captured the exact moment the grenade was thrown, shattering glass windows and damaging his SUV and a motorcycle. Two suspects have been arrested, and an e-rickshaw used in the crime was recovered. Punjab Police linked the attack to Pakistan’s ISI and associates of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Shahzad Bhatti. Authorities say the motive was to disturb communal harmony, and links to Babbar Khalsa International are being probed. Blast Outside BJP Leader’s House: 2 Held in Connection With Explosion at Manoranjan Kalia’s Jalandhar Residence; Pakistan’s ISI, Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Involved, Say Police.

CCTV Captures Moment Grenade Was Thrown at Manoranjan Kalia’s Residence in Jalandhar

VIDEO | CCTV footage shows a blast at Punjab BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence in Jalandhar that damaged an aluminum partition, shattered glass windows of his home, his SUV and a motorcycle in the courtyard in the early hours of Tuesday. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/NyewXHNvcJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 8, 2025

