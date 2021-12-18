Mumbai reported yet another day of zero COVID-19 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday. The city recorded 283 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 7,66,791. Mumbai civic chief IS Chahal on Saturday said that the people in the city must avoid crowding in public places during Christmas and New Year celebrations and should strictly follow COVID-19 norms.

BMC Celebrate Zero COVID-19 Deaths in Mumbai:

Mumbai, our hope & effort for ZERO Covid-19 deaths is becoming a reality, one day at a time! Yet another day without any #Covid19 deaths - we know we've told you this before, but we are sure you don't mind us repeating ourselves!#WayToRecovery #NaToCorona #BMCUpdates https://t.co/C7GBNIWr1E — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) December 18, 2021

Check COVID-19 Daily Report by BMC:

