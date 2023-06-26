A video of a BMC official being allegedly slapped by members of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) is going viral on social media. The 37-second video clip shows a civic official being brought into a room full of people, police and presspersons. As the video moves further, the official who just entered the room can be seen being slapped and thrashed by members of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction. Soon, police sprung into action and pull the officer away to safety. The incident is said to have taken place when members of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) held a protest against the state government outside a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) office. The Shiv Sainiks were said to be protesting against the ongoing water issue in some slum areas of Santacruz. The BMC official is likely to file a police complaint against Shiv Sainiks (UBT). Geeta Jain Slaps Jr Engineer Video: Mira-Bhayandar MLA Slaps Municipal Corporation Officer for Smiling and Laughing While Seeking Explanation About Anti-Encroachment Drive, Says 'I Have No Regrets'.

BMC Official Slapped By Rival Shiv Sena Members

Video: Mumbai Civic Official Slapped Around By Rival Shiv Sena Members https://t.co/OZGOMmGuHK pic.twitter.com/xGp8HGuu85 — NDTV (@ndtv) June 26, 2023

