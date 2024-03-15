Early on Friday morning, a Bolero caught fire on Shaheed Path in Lucknow. The occupants of the vehicle managed to escape unharmed by jumping out of the vehicle. Video on social media showed the vehicle completely in flames in the middle of the road. The Lucknow police took to twitter to update that the fire has completely been extinguished and no person has been harmed. Car on Fire in Ghaziabad: Moving Scorpio Car Turns Into a Ball of Fire in Uttar Pradesh, Terrifying Video of 'Burning Car' Surfaces.

Bolero Catches Fire in Lucknow

आग पूरी तरह से बुझ गई है ,कोई जनहानि नहीं है l — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) March 15, 2024

