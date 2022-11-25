Amitabh Bachchan has filed a suit in Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights. The veteran actor approached the HC seeking an omnibus order, reports Bar & Bench. He has sought protection of his ‘name, image, voice and personality attributes’. KBC 14 Host Amitabh Bachchan Explains How He Got the Surname ‘Bachchan’.

Amitabh Bachchan Files Suit in Delhi HC

