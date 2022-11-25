Amitabh Bachchan has filed a suit in Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights. The veteran actor approached the HC seeking an omnibus order, reports Bar & Bench. He has sought protection of his ‘name, image, voice and personality attributes’. KBC 14 Host Amitabh Bachchan Explains How He Got the Surname ‘Bachchan’.

Amitabh Bachchan Files Suit in Delhi HC

Bollywood legend & Veteran Actor Amitabh Bachchan filed a suit in Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights. Eminent lawyer Harish Salve appearing for him. The matter is underway before Justice Navin Chawla. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/UlK3IPsh61 — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2022

A suit has been filed in the Delhi High Court by veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan against the world at large seeking protection of his name, image, voice, and personality attributes.@SrBachchan #Amitabachchan #DelhiHighCourt pic.twitter.com/4LtEzX0RCe — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) November 25, 2022

