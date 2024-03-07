Ram Lal Anand College, University of Delhi, was thrown into chaos when staff received a bomb threat call around 9:34 am today, March 7. Responding swiftly, police, along with Ambulances, Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS), and Bomb Disposal Teams (BDT), rushed to the scene and evacuated students. Search and checking operations are currently in progress, with no suspicious items found thus far. As per DCP South West, Rohit Meena assures that further measures are underway to ensure the safety and security of the college premises. Bomb Blast Threat in Delhi: Police Receive Bomb Threat at IGI Airport and Paharganj.

Ram Lal Anand College Receives Bomb Threat

A bomb threat call was received by the staff of Ram Lal Anand College, University of Delhi at around 9:34 hours. Immediately, police along with Ambulance, Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS), and Bomb Disposal Teams (BDT) reached the college and students were evacuated. Search and… — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2024

