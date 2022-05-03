On Tuesday, the Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr at Joint Check Post at Hussainiwala in Punjab. Senior officials of both sides were present during the sweet exchange ceremony.

