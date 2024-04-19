During a public rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian citizens as India delivered the BrahMos Missiles to the Philippines on Friday, April 19, 2024. In his speech, he said, “Now we are also exporting BrahMos missile. The first batch of this missile is going to the Philippines today. I congratulate all the countrymen on this.” For the not known, the first batch of indigenously developed BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles has landed in the Clark Air Base in the Philippines today. BrahMos Missiles Delivered to Philippines: First Batch of Made-in-India Supersonic Cruise Missiles Lands in Clark Air Base (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Citizens as India Delivered BrahMos Missiles to Philippines

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Addressing a public rally in Damoh, PM Narendra Modi says, "Now we are also exporting BrahMos missile. The first batch of this missile is going to the Philippines today. I congratulate all the countrymen on this."#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/ofeCnibhr2 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

